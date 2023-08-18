Jadavpur Ragging Case: Congress' Dig At Mamata Govt, Says 'Everything Happens Post Mishap'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday took a dig at Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government demanding a detailed investigation in connection with the death of a student of Jadavpur University. Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is part of the newly-formed Opposition parties' I.N.D.I.A. alliance, Chowdhary stated that everything happens once the mishap has occurred as no action is taken beforehand. He also raised questions on the state police laidback probe.

Notably, the entire row erupted after the 18-year-old first-year student Swapnodeep Kundu had mysteriously died after falling from the second-floor balcony of one of the hostels of the university and his dead body was found naked.

While addressing a press briefing, Adhir Ranjan called the incident very unfortunate. "The saddest part is that the deceased boy's father is urging students to not fight among themselves. This is no place to do politics, " he added.

The Congress leader said, "A thorough investigation should happen in connection with the student's death. Stringent steps need to be taken so that such incidents don't happen in future. It is still uncertain whether it is murder or suicide. The police are carrying out investigations very slowly, I think they must swing into action. In Bengal, nothing happens before the incident, everything happens after the incident occurs".

On Thursday, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari along with party leaders joined the protest carried out by the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Morcha at Kolkata outside Jadavpur University to condemn a student's death. Adhikari was seen flashing a placard which stated 'Ragging Free Campus is our right' during the protest. He stated that the incident of the student's death has served as an eye-opener for everyone.

Hitting out at the Bengal government, Suvendu added, "For long Jadavpur University had housed anti-national forces, all kinds of wrongdoing. Mamata Banerjee is sheltering the anti-national elements in the state. Time and again, Court is interfering to save democracy and human rights. Mamata must be removed from the CM post as TMC keeps making political interference in the colleges".

Jadavpur University student dies by suicide

An undergraduate student, Swapnodeep Kundu, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, August 9, and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 4.30 am the next day. He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College, said the police adding that the deceased had called his mother at 9 pm and talked regarding his fear 'about something'.

In an official statement, the police said "On 09.08.23 around 23.45 hrs, one first-year student of Jadavpur University (Subject-Bengali) namely Swapnodeep Kundu ( M/18 Yrs) S/O Ramprasad Kundu of P.S- Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia somehow fell down from the balcony of 2nd floor of Jadavpur University Main Hostel ( Building No.A2) (Jadavpur PS area). He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 am today."