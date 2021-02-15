'Jadavpur Students Receiving Calls Asking Who They Will Vote For,' Claims Mamata Banerjee

In a shocking allegation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that students from the Jadavpur University were receiving calls from private numbers asking who they would cast their votes for in the upcoming state elections. Assuring strict action in the matter, the TMC Supremo asked the Jadavpur University students to register a formal complaint regarding the matter.

"I received a complaint from Jadavpur that they are getting calls from private numbers asking who are they going to vote for, and also abusing TMC. I request people to file complaints in this regard. Probe will be done and strict action will be taken," said Mamata Banerjee.

BJP IT-cell posing as TMC workers: Mamata

Earlier while condemning the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in the 'toolkit' probe, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that workers from BJP's IT Cell were posing as TMC workers while calling teachers in the state to spread misinformation about the party ahead of the polls.

"Today, I got information that they are giving rings to the officers and teachers and saying that we are calling from the Trinamool Congress office. And they are giving some misinformation. And when they crosschecked the number from where they are talking, they have seen the BJP IT member numbers and they are calling from private numbers. And they are abusing the Trinamool Congress in social networks- Twitter and Facebook," claimed Banerjee.

West Bengal Elections

In the run-up to the high-octane State polls, the BJP has gone all-guns-blazing, dispatching its top brass including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to the state to campaign for the upcoming elections. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the saffron party has asked Bengal to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The TMC, on the other hand, has hit out at the BJP vowing to never allow 'outsiders' to take control of Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

