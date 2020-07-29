'Live With It': Jagan Directs AP Officials To Allot Bed To COVID Patients Within 30 Mins

In a major development amid rising COVID cases, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that action will be taken against the officials if a bed is not allotted to COVID patients within 30 minutes of their arrival. In a videoconference of district Collectors and bureaucrats, on Tuesday, Jagan said that availability of beds and their management has to be robust and directed the officials to ensure that COVID-19 positive patient gets a bed in hospitals within 30 minutes of his/her arrival.

Further, he added that a toll-free number 1902 for assistance and every detail about the availability of beds should be made available to people. Taking cognizance of the number of incidents in which bodies of COVID patients are abandoned, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a financial aid of ₹ 15,000 for performing the last rites.

READ | Andhra CM Jagan directs strict action against those responsible for tonsuring SC youth

'Live with coronavirus': CM Jagan

Chief Minister Reddy also said that people have to live with coronavirus as the infection spread. "When more cases are being reported, officials become apprehensive. They try to fudge the figures but nothing of that sort is happening in the state. Though over one lakh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, more than 50,000 had already recovered," he said in a videoconference of district Collectors and bureaucrats.

"We are in a situation where we have to live with coronavirus. It comes and goes and its not a sin or crime to get infected. We have to wait till a vaccine comes out," the Chief Minister added.

READ | Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally breaches 1 lakh mark; toll rises to 1,090

Andhra COVID tally

The Coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh continued its steep upward climb with the addition of 7,948 new cases taking the tally to 1,10,297. The active cases stood at 56,527 and the number of recovered at 52,622 while the toll rose to 1,148 with 58 fresh deaths. The Chief Minister claimed AP was the only state that was conducting over 50,000 tests for the virus daily at the rate of 32,761 per million population.

According to the latest Covid-19 bulletin, East Godavari (1367) and Kurnool (1146) districts continued to register fresh cases on an alarming scale along with Guntur (945), Anantapuramu (740) and West Godavari (757). East Godavaris overall tally thus went up to 16,063, Kurnool to 13,380, Guntur 11,692 and Anantapuramu 10,987. West Godavari stopped just short of the 10,000-mark with its aggregate mounting to 9,577 on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours ending at 10 am, as many as 58 new Covid-19 deaths were registered in the state while 3,064 patients got discharged from hospitals. Guntur reported 11 fresh fatalities and Kurnool ten. Visakhapatnam reported nine new fatalities, Chittoor and East Godavari five each, Krishna, Vizianagaram and SPS Nellore four each.

READ | Jagan's Andhra Pradesh govt plans to reopen schools from Sept 5; eyes education reform

READ | Andhra Governor directs Jagan Reddy-led govt to act as per HC order on SEC reinstatement