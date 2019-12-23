Jagan Joins The ‘NO NRC’ Bandwagon, Says Andhra Pradesh Govt. Will Not Implement

After voting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill(CAB) in both houses of the parliament, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led Andhra Pradesh government has decided to not support National Register of Citizens(NRC) ‘at any cost’. The announcement comes four days after the Deputy Chief Minister (minority affairs) SB Amzath Basha had publicly stated that the Andhra government will oppose NRC.

While delivering an address in his home district of Kadapa, Andhra Chief Minister said, "When I came here Ali anna, Hussain anna, Nayeem Bhai, they all made a request and said Anna, you know about NRC. It would be great if you could talk about it. A few days back, our deputy Chief Minister and my friend, someone who is known across Cuddapah, our minority leader, (Amzath Basha) recently informed that our government will not support NRC.

"He made that statement after discussing it with me. That statement is supported by everybody from the government. We are surely against NRC. I Am assuring all the Muslims that there is no question of supporting NRC," he added.

'YSRCP and Andhra government will stand by minorities when it comes to NRC'-Basha

Earlier last week, Amzath Basha had spoken out in Amaravati against NRC and said that while the party had voted in favor of CAB in parliament, they will oppose NRC. Adding that there is misinformation regarding CAA and NRC being spread, it is important to assure the minorities of Andhra that they will not have to worry about NRC.

Basha added that the center had assured that CAB will not impact the minorities of India and will be limited to citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. But when it comes to NRC, the YSRCP and Andhra government will stand by the minorities and oppose NRC, if it is introduced in the parliament.

He also reminded people that it took Rs. 1,221 crores to implement NRC in Assam alone. Basha confirmed to his audience that his statement was after consultation with the Andhra Pradesh CM. The same words were again echoed by the Andhra CM himself in Kadapa, who asserted to people in a public rally that in Andhra, minority leaders in his party had convinced him that NRC will adversely impact the Muslims of the state who are already apprehensive of the same. Jagan announced that NRC will not be implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP has 22 members of parliaments in the lower house, Lok Sabha and two in Rajya Sabha. The party enjoys a colossal majority in the state assembly with 151 of 175 MLAs in legislative assembly. Jagan now joins a list of chief ministers across the country, including Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik and Nitish Kumar, to publicly state that his state will not support NRC.

