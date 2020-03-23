Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Asks CBI To Launch Probe Into Amaravati Land Scam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a probe into the alleged irregularities that were found while designating Amaravati as the new state capital during TDP's tenure. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has shared a constant trade of barbs with the TDP over their alleged involvement in the scam and have also pointed fingers at TDP Chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Now, the Jagan government has asked the CBI to launch a probe into the same after the special investigation team (SIT), which probed the irregularities earlier, found that the funds were channelized by certain people outside the state and even abroad.

''Owing to the high profile nature of the accused involved and the need to carry out investigation in the inter-state and international areas, it was felt that this is a fit subject to be investigated by a national agency such as the CBI,'' said an official release.

What is the Amaravati land scam?

After coming to power in May 2019, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had pointed fingers at the previous TDP government, claiming that the latter had resorted to ''insider trading'' by leaking out information about the location of the new capital. This information was allegedly misused by top TDP leaders who purchased huge tracts of land in and around Amaravati at cheap rates.

Soon after the government in June 2019 set up a cabinet sub-committee, which found that public servants within the TDP-led government had allegedly misused their positions to pre-determine the new capital's location. Using this information they purchased large areas of lands illegally to benefit their associates, companies, businesses, family members and political party members.

The permission for CBI to lead the probe in the Amaravati land scam has been accorded by the Home Department. The CBI would be carrying out the investigations under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

(With Agency Inputs)