Jagan Mohan Reddy richest CM by borrowing funds, indulging in large-scale corruption: TDP

As the face-off between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) escalates in the state of Andhra Pradesh, TDP alleges that Andhra Pradesh stood on top among all the states in the country in borrowing funds from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the first four months of this financial year.

TDP national spokesperson Pattabhiram said that from April this year the RBI has extended loans 17 times to various states through auction of State Government Security, of which Andhra Pradesh utilised this opportunity to the maximum possible by participating in this auction for 14 times. In this financial year, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has till now raised loans to the extent of ₹29,500 crore, thus taking the state to the top in borrowings.

Comparing Andhra Pradesh to the neighboring state, Pattabhiram stated that though Tamil Nadu has borrowed ₹40,000 crore in this financial year, its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is ₹28 lakh crore. Since any state can raise loans up to three percent of the GSDP, Tamil Nadu can raise loans up to ₹85,000 crore, he asserted.

Going by this, Tamil Nadu has so far not utilized even 50 percent of the credit limit. However, Andhra Pradesh has already reached 97.4 percent of the limit that the state borrowed from the RBI alone.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has created a record of sorts by becoming the richest Chief Minister of the country after resorting to large-scale corruption and borrowing huge amounts of funds. Why only Andhra Pradesh is badly in need of borrowing funds unlike any other state and why only the state is knocking at the RBI door much before other states, TDP leader questioned.

He further added that the only answer to all these issues is the large-scale corruption of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is borrowing funds and diverting them to his own coffers through the backdoor, and not even a single rupee is being spent for the development of the state. The people of Andhra Pradesh have already realized the facts and are ready to teach a lesson to Jagan when the time comes, he added.