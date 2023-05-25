Jagan Reddy Pans Oppn For Boycotting New Parliament Says It's Against Democratic Spirit

Amid the Opposition's call for the boycott of the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the grand and majestic Parliament building to the nation. Describing the Parliament as the temple of democracy, CM Reddy emphasised that it reflects the soul of the nation and belongs to the people of India and all political parties. He also stated that his party YSRCP would attend the ceremony, demonstrating their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy.

"I congratulate Narendra Modi ji for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation. Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation's soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties," he tweeted.

Boycotting goes against the true spirit of democracy: CM Reddy slams Oppn

Expressing his disappointment with the 19 political parties' decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, CM Jagan Reddy criticised their action, stating that boycotting such a significant and "auspicious event" goes against the true spirit of democracy.

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 24, 2023

Undeterred by the Opposition's move, CM Reddy called for unity among political parties and urged them to set aside their differences, highlighting the importance of attending this historic event.

"Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event," the Andhra Pradesh CM said.

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament on May 28; Oppn calls for boycott

The newly-constructed Parliament House is slated to be inaugurated on May 28t by PM Modi. The inaugural event in the national capital also marks nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Calling the new Parliament as PM Modi's "vanity project", the Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal and AIMIM, have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament.