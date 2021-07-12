Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind Greet Citizens On Auspicious Day

Amidst the serious pandemic condition, the country is ready to celebrate one of its biggest festivals of the year, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021. On an auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings to the citizens. The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra started on Monday, 12th July.

PM Modi and President Kovind wish people on the occasion of Rath Yatra

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended citizens to citizens on the occasion of Rath Yatra and prayed for health and prosperity. Many other leaders also extended their wishes to the people of the nation.

"My warm greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially all the devotees in Odisha, on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the lives of all the countrymen remain full of happiness, prosperity and health”, tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों, विशेष रूप से ओडिशा में सभी श्रद्धालुओं को मेरी हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। मैं कामना करता हूँ कि प्रभु जगन्नाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी देशवासियों का जीवन सुख, समृद्धि और स्वास्थ्य से परिपूर्ण बना रहे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2021

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. Jai Jagannath!”, tweeted PM Modi.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is held every year in Puri, Odisha. The festival celebrates the journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from the 12th century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, their aunt's home, which is some 2.5 kilometres away.

Jagannath Rath Yatra in COVID-19

Earlier in 2020, the Odisha State Government banned Rath Yatra celebrations in several districts. Also, a PIL was filed in Supreme Court requesting to cancel the Puri Rath Yatra 2020. However, the apex court gave its approval to conduct the festival following certain restrictions. It also prohibited the participation of the general public in the festival.

Similarly, this year as well festival will be conducted with limited people and only those who have received vaccine shots and test negative for COVID-19. The state government has allowed conducting the Rath Yatra only in Puri Jagannath Temple following strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

(Source: ANI)