Jagannath Rath Yatra: Police, Priests Perform Dakshina Moda Rites As Devotees Not Allowed

The chariots of the three deities of Jagannath Temple that were parked outside the Gundicha Temple after Rath Yatra were turned around as a sign of preparation for the upcoming Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) on Sunday. During the Rath Yatra, the trinity; Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra travelled on their chariots Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Debadalana respectively to the Gundicha Temple, according to mythological beliefs.

Limited servitors like the police and priests pulled the three chariots and parked them at Saradha Bali, Puri, facing the entrance of the visiting temple, as devotees were not permitted to enter the premises due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. On the sixth day of the festival and the day following the Hera Panchami rituals, the chariots are turned around to face the Jagannath Temple.

"This is a special occasion of Rath Yatra festival. On the previous day, servitors of Goddess Lakshmi broke a part of the chariot during Hera Panchami. Finding this out, servitors of the holy Trinity ensured that the upcoming return journey should be safe," said Madhav Chandra Pujapanda, a servitor.

The parts of the chariots are oiled and checked for fittings and then turned towards the Jagannath Temple one after another. As per the rituals, the first chariot turned around towards southern direction facing Jagannath Temple was the Debadalana of Subhadra following which Balabhadra and Jagannath's chariots were turned.

"We always begin auspicious ceremonies with Goddess Subhadra's blessings and so her chariot was the first to be rotated," said Madhab Chandra Pujapanda, member, Sri Jagannath temple managing committee.

The Rath Yatra festival began on June 23 and will culminate on July 4 after a series of ceremonies. The ceremonies include Bahuda Yatra on July 1, Sunabesha on July 2, Adharpana on July 3 and the Niladri Bije on July 4. No devotee will be allowed during these ceremonies, only the servitors, police and media persons will be allowed who will be tested negative for COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image ANI)