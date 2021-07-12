Jagannath Ratha Yatra In Pictures: From Aerial View To Devotees Celebrating The Festival

Quick links:
An aerial view of the holy place and one of the Char Dham in Puri, Odisha. Devotees in several numbers were present under the guidance of hundreds of police personnel.
Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb performing Chhera Pahanra ritual on the Rathas. The image shows devotees following the chariot while Aadya Sevaka of Lord Jagannath sits in the chariot.
The wide aerial view of the holy temple showed the festival having a gathering of devotees in fewer numbers due to the COVID protocols. It also showed the picturesque view of the city.
The infamous Ratha Yatra can be seen in motion in the picture. Adhering to the strict COVID guidelines provided by the authorities, devotees were seen sporting their masks while pulling the chariot.
One of the most awaited ceremonies of the festival, the Rath Yatra commenced at the festival. Thousands of devotees are seen pulling along the chariot.
The image is a close up look at one of the three Rathas of the festival. The Rathas were seen pulled by passionate devotees clad in masks and following the Covid protocols.
The soul of the Ratha Yatra, the elaborately decorated Rathas of the three principal deities. The Temple cars were seen being pulled by the devotees in large numbers.
The beautiful temple's entry gate was bounteously decorated by symbolic flowers and lightings. The image shows a stunning view of the front gate.
A close up look at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. Devotees in generous numbers attended the Ratha Yatra festival. The decorated temple looked stunning in the images captured.