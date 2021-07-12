Last Updated:

Jagannath Ratha Yatra In Pictures: From Aerial View To Devotees Celebrating The Festival

Here is an up-close look at the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha showing a large number of devotees partaking in the festival wholeheartedly.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Jagannath Temple
1/10
Krishna Kumar

An aerial view of the holy place and one of the Char Dham in Puri, Odisha. Devotees in several numbers were present under the guidance of hundreds of police personnel. 

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb
2/10
Krishna Kumar's Twitter

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb performing Chhera Pahanra ritual on the Rathas. The image shows devotees following the chariot while Aadya Sevaka of Lord Jagannath sits in the chariot. 

Aerial view of the Jagannath Temple
3/10
Krishna Kumar

The wide aerial view of the holy temple showed the festival having a gathering of devotees in fewer numbers due to the COVID protocols. It also showed the picturesque view of the city. 

Ratha Yatra
4/10
Krishna Kumar

The infamous Ratha Yatra can be seen in motion in the picture. Adhering to the strict COVID guidelines provided by the authorities, devotees were seen sporting their masks while pulling the chariot.

Devotees participating in Rath Yatra
5/10
Krishna Kumar's Twitter

One of the most awaited ceremonies of the festival, the Rath Yatra commenced at the festival. Thousands of devotees are seen pulling along the chariot.

Ratha
6/10
Krishna Kumar's Twitter

The image is a close up look at one of the three Rathas of the festival. The Rathas were seen pulled by passionate devotees clad in masks and following the Covid protocols.

Three principal deities
7/10
Krishna Kumar's Twitter

The soul of the Ratha Yatra, the elaborately decorated Rathas of the three principal deities. The Temple cars were seen being pulled by the devotees in large numbers. 

Gate of the temple
8/10
Krishna Kumar's Twitter

The beautiful temple's entry gate was bounteously decorated by symbolic flowers and lightings. The image shows a stunning view of the front gate. 

Jagannath Temple
9/10
Krishna Kumar's Twitter

A close up look at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. Devotees in generous numbers attended the Ratha Yatra festival. The decorated temple looked stunning in the images captured. 

Charamalas
10/10
Krishna Kumar's Twitter

In the image, Charamalas are being removed from the Rathas by Bhoi Sevakas following the completion of the Chhera Panhara ritual by Gajapati Maharaja. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND