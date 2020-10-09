Jagat Guru Panchanand Maharaj Backs Republic & Arnab; Warns MVA To Change Its Attitude

Jagat Guru Panchanand Giri Maharaj on Friday extended support to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after Mumbai Police Commissioner placed false allegations against the channel over TRPs, and it later emerged that it was India Today that was named in the FIR over which Param Bir Singh had sought to target the Republic Media Network, and not Republic TV at all.

In a video message, Jagat Guru Maharaj said that the Maharashtra government has ‘lost its calm’ as Republic TV uncovered the truth behind several controversial cases and is trying the defame the channel by levelling false allegations against it.

“Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami has revealed the truth in several eminent cases including the Palghar mob lynching incident, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and Rhea Chakraborty-drugs case. The Maharashtra government has lost its calm and is trying to level false allegations about TRP manipulation to defame the channel,”

He further said that the entire nation along with the community of saints stands with Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami in his fight for the truth. The guru also asked the Shiv Sena-led government to change its attitude and accept the truth otherwise they would ‘face serious consequences’.

Arnab Goswami demands Param Bir Singh's resignation

On Thursday, Arnab Goswami released a statement exposing the false allegations levelled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and demanded his resignation:

#RepublicFightsBack The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely & totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. There isn't a single mention of Republic TV. Param Bir Singh must, in the interest of morality, quit pic.twitter.com/th6ccyJxlr — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

