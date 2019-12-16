Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar: CAA Is Law Of The Land, West Bengal Should Accept It

The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar while speaking to Republic TV, in an exclusive interview said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is the law of the land. He expressed his anguish over the Bengal government’s rejection of CAA and said that Mamata Banerjee should abide by the Constitution. He also reiterated that the bill was passed by the Indian Parliament which consists of peoples' representatives thus all the governments in the nation should accept the new law.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on WB govt and CAA

Talking about West Bengal's government decision to not accept CAA, Dhankar said, "I appeal to the honourable Chief Minister also. This is not an occasion to go for political dividends, this is not an occasion where you must focus on political games. You are the Chief Minister of the state who has sworn an oath to the Constitution. The point is very simple. How can a Chief Minister, who has taken oath into the Constitution, to abide by the Constitution, go against the law of the land. Citizenship (Amendment) Act is the law of the land. It is passed by the Indian parliament. The parliament has a sanction of the people and these laws should be followed by the people of this entire country. It applied to West Bengal too. My concern is how can a Chief Minister oppose a law like that”.

Jagdeep Dhankar expresses his concern over agitations in Bengal

“I have been worried for the last four days. I have been indicating the government and to the people at large that we must maintain peace and we must avoid violence. Also, we must respect the rule of law. I am really amazed and distressed that the government has not shown the kind of seriousness that it should have. There are situations in which the governments are always be prepared and if they can’t handle a situation, they seek outside assistance. There were agitations in Darjeeling, this very government sought CRPF and BSF back then," he added.

The Governor while speaking to Republic TV also said "The situation here is so mercurial that the confidence of people has been shaken. An element of fear is being injected in a section of our society; in Murshidabad and Malda. These options (of seeking help from BSF or CRPF) should have been considered. I am really worried. I can’t go down in the history as a Governor, as the Constitution head who is sitting in Raj Bhavan when West Bengal is burning. It will be like Nero fiddling and Rome burning".

Protests in West Bengal

Various groups have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal. These protests have prevailed from the time the Bill was proposed in Houses of the Parliament. On Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led a protest march in Kolkata to oppose the Act passed by the Parliament last week. Apart from this, more than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others.

