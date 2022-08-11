Jagdeep Dhankhar Sworn-in As 14th Vice President Of India, Oath Administered By Prez Murmu

Former West Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday, August 11. Jagdeep Dhankhar was administered the Oath of Office by newly elected President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, ex-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and other senior Ministers and dignitaries were present at his oath-taking ceremony.

NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, who earlier held the portfolio of the West Bengal Governor was elected as the 14th Vice President of India after he defeated Opposition candidate and Congress leader, Margaret Alva by a huge margin.

Dhankhar won the vice presidential election by securing a huge vote share of 74.36 percent, the highest in the last six vice presidential elections, with 528 votes against Alva’s 182 votes. In the vice-presidential election, 725 parliamentarians cast their votes, which round up to 92.9 percent voting. However, 15 votes were found to be invalid, said returning officer Utpal Kumar Singh.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha bid farewell to outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for his "witty one-liners" and "highly productive" term as the Chairman of the Upper House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Jagdeep Dhankhar: All about the new Vice President

Born on May 18, 1951, Dhankar is a former Lok Sabha member (from 1989 to 1991) and is currently serving as the Governor of West Bengal. He hails from a small village in Rajasthan's Kithana in the Jhunjhunu district and completed his school at Sainik School in Chittorgarh. In the following years, he was admitted to Maharaja’s College at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur and graduated with B.Sc in Physics and later took up an LLB course in 1978 at the University of Rajasthan and completed his education in the year 1979.

Dhankar was later enrolled in the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an advocate on November 10 of the same year. A former advocate of the Supreme Court of India, he has also served as the President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association in 1987, the youngest in that position. The WB Governor entered politics after becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha constituency Jhunjhunu in 1989 and a Union Minister in 1990 while representing the Janata Dal at the time.

Currently a BJP member, he has been associated with the saffron party since 2003. Later in 1993, he was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rajasthan's Kishangarh in Ajmer district and served in the post for five years till 1998. Dhankhar was appointed as the West Bengal Governor by the incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind on July 30, 2019.