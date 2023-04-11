Jagdish Tytler Terms 1984 Anti-Sikh Carnage Probe Against Him ‘Choti Baat’

Jagdish Tytler termed the probe against him in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh carnage as ‘Choti Baat’ (Trivial matter), he was speaking with the media after being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

Jagdish Tytler was summoned by CBI on April 11 to record his voice samples in the case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “if there is one piece of evidence against me, I will prepare to hang myself,” Tytler said after reaching the CBI HQ.

#LIVE | Jagdish Tytler at CBI headquarter for giving his voice sample in case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

‘Nothing to do with 1984 riots’: Jagdish Tytler

The reason he was called for the probe at the CBI on April 11 was not connected with the 1984 riots, Tytler said. "It has nothing to do with the 84 things. If there is one piece of evidence I am prepared to hang myself. If there was evidence they would have registered FIR against me, 30 years, they are still doing an inquiry. Bilkul galat baat hai (It’s absolutely wrong), Choti baat hai (It’s a trivial matter), koi case 84 ka nahi hai (This is not about the 1984 case). There is something else (for which) that they wanted my voice.”

According to officials, Congress leader Tytler was summoned by the CBI on Tuesday for recording his voice sample in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in the city's Pul Bangash area. Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory where further proceedings are underway, they said. The agency had unearthed fresh leads in the 39-year-old riots case in 1984, for which the central agency required Jagdish Tytler’s voice sample.