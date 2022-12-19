Jagdish Tytler To Attend Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Calls 1984 Riots 'purani Baate'

Congress' love for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler has not been hidden from anyone. From appointing him as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee to naming him to the Pradesh Election Committee for the Delhi MCD elections, the grand-old-party has always showered respect for the 1984 ant-Sikh riots accused. Tytler will now participate in the Delhi leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Monday, the Delhi Congress held a meeting at the party office in the national capital over the preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra that is scheduled to enter Delhi on December 24. Since it's Bharat 'Jodo' Yatra, it was expected that Congress would keep Jagdish Tytler away from it. However, surprisingly, Tytler was present at the party's meeting on Gandhi's yatra.

Speaking to the media, Tytler first evaded questions on the 1984 riots, saying, "Leave it. 'Ye Purani Baate Hai' (It's an old issue)." When asked further, he said, "Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots ) against me? CBI has also given me clearance. Some are only doing politics."

"Yes, I will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra). There is no question about it. I will be with the party until my last breath," Tytler added.

Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots ) against me? CBI has also given me clearance. Some are only doing politics...Yes, will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra), and I will be with the party until my last breath: Jagdish Tytler, Congress pic.twitter.com/vgImtZvHac — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

'Congress rubbing salts in wounds of Sikh community': BJP

Speaking to Republic on Tytler taking part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is Congress’ Nafrat Jodo not Bharat Jodo. This has become a part and parcel of Congress’ politics to rub salt in the wounds of the Sikh community. First, they made him a member of the Delhi Congress working committee and then of the election committee before the MCD elections and now this. This shows that the agenda of the so-called Bharat Jodo is Nafrat Jodo."

Attacking Congress, he said, "They protected Sajjan Kumar, they are protecting Kamal Nath, they are protecting Jagdish Tytler because they had defended even the Sikh genocide when Rajiv Gandhi said ‘When a big tress falls, the earth shakes’, this is a true face of Congress."

BJP leader Tom Vaddakan said, "They (Congress) are not bothered about who the architect of those riots... They still use the leader (Jagdish Tytler) as an icon for their politics."