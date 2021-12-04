'Jaguar Highway' patrol teams make 85 arrests in over 50 cases

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The 'Jaguar Highway' patrolling teams, constituted to tackle street crimes in the North district, have arrested 85 accused in over 50 cases, officials said on Saturday.

These include two alleged robbers, five snatchers, 60 auto-lifters, seven thieves and 11 held guilty under the Arms Act, accused in total 53 cases, they said.

The police recovered three trucks, a hydra crane, four auto-rickshaws, 45 geared motorcycles, 44 scooters, 34 mobile phones, six firearms with 10 live cartridges and seven knives from them, police said.

The five teams comprising a total of 43 personnel have primarily been deployed at vulnerable stretches, especially on the Outer Ring Road. Each team has three motorcycles and they patrol round the clock in three shifts from 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The teams specially focus on five stretches: Shanti Van Chowk-Nigam Bodh Ghat-Chandgi Ram Akhada-Wazirabad flyover-Gopal Pur CNG-Burari border, he said.

These patrolling teams also keep a watch on the calls received by the police control room related to their designated routes and nearby areas, he said.

The DCP said the latest case was registered on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when one of the teams nabbed two people, who were allegedly riding a stolen scooter, after a kilometre-long chase near Daryaganj. PTI NIT NIT CJ CJ

