Jahagirpuri Violence: VHP Calls Tauqeer Raza 'Jihadi', Slams Oppn For Backing Rioters

National Spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Vinod Bansal on Friday slammed Maulana Tauqeer Raza for his communal provocation and said that there are some Jihadis who are giving threats of 'Action day'.

Vinod Bansal called Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a "Jihadi". He equated Raza's communal provocation and threats with Jinnah's "Direct Action Day". Bansal said, "Some Jihadis are giving threats of Direct Action Day. Hindus won't tolerate this. This is a new India."

On Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi and other communal clashes in the country on Ram Navami processions, Bansal said, "Hindus were targetted in a preplanned way by Islamic Jihadis." He slammed the opposition political leaders and said, "When riots take place the ones doing political tourism stay quiet. But when the bulldozer is run on rioter house they start commenting. The incident was in Jahanhgirpuri, but people from West Bengal starts coming."

VHP's Bansal claimed some sort of link between the Bangladeshi Rohingyas and the West Bengal government under CM Mamata Banerjee. He also slammed Congress and communists for not uttering anything on attacks on Hindus in Jahangirpuri violence. "When bulldozer is run on Bangladeshi Rohingyas, West Bengal's Didi gets hurt, Italian mother's son (Rahul Gandhi) gets frustrated and the red cap (communists) people get worried. But when Hindus were attacked, stone-pelting happened on devotees of Ram and Hanuman, they none of them said anything." He further added, "But when the bulldozer runs, the 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) who is hiding in foreign, tweets."

VHP delegation stopped in Jahangirpuri

Earlier, on Friday, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal tweeted that a VHP delegation will meet the victims of the Jahangirpuri case. "A high-level delegation of VHP Delhi is in Jahangir Puri area Delhi now to meet the victims and take stock of the situation, " he tweeted on Friday.

However, the VHP delegation was stopped and was not allowed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Speaking to the reporters on being stopped, a member of the VHP delegation to Jahangirpuri said that they want to meet the victims of the Jahangirpuri violence and those who were arrested wrongly. "All men from a family are arrested and only women are left. We are here to meet them," a VHP member said. On political questions and demolition drive in Jahanggirpuri, another delegation member said, "We are not a political organisation. We don't want to discuss demolition or any other issue today. We will answer all the questions after we will meet them (victims)."

It is pertinent to mention that the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday welcomed the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital, stating that it will prevent 'Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohangiyas' from becoming a threat to national security. VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Kumar Jain said, "Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohangiyas have become a big threat to national security in different parts of Delhi."

Tauqeer Raza's communal provocation

In a shocking incident of provocation days after the Jahangirpuri riots, Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza on Thursday threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown was not stopped by the administration in Jahangirpuri. Reacting to the same, the BJP has sought strong action against the UP cleric.

Addressing a press conference, Maulana Tauqeer Raza issued an ultimatum and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if the government, both at the state and Centre, did not mend its ways. The cleric is said to be close to the Congress party, and General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalised. If the government does not mend its ways and continues a one-sided investigation... all sayings of 'Sabka Saath' are just a claim. You have 10 days... fix your ways or I will announce from Delhi and start a Jail Bharo Andolan after Eid. The day Muslims come on the streets, it is not going to be controlled by anyone. This is my warning to the Modi government," said Tauqeer Raza.