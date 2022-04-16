Jahangirpuri Clashes: Delhi CP Says Situation Under Control; MHA Apprised By Police

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the situation was under control after stone-pelting and clashes were reported in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. The Delhi CP told Republic Media Network that extra forces have been deployed at the incident site.

"Our senior officers are on the ground and patrolling is being done in all areas. Strict action will be taken against the people involved. First priority was containment which is already done.," Delhi Police Commissioner to Republic as clashes break out on Hanuman Jayanti.

According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is being apprised of the situation by the police. Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke to Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana.

Delhi: Clashes & stone pelting reported during Shobha Yatra

Stone pelting was reported after Shobha Yatra in the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In the visuals from the incident site, plumes of smoke can be seen emerging. Several people were injured, including one shot at, in the Jahangirpuri incident.

The injured policemen have been taken to the Baby Jagjivan Ram Hospital which is close to the site of the clashes. Dozens of people were involved in the confrontation. One footage shows swords being waved within metres of where the Police are standing after the Shobha Yatra in New Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra condemned the stone pelting on the Shobha yatra and demanded stringent action against the miscreants.

"Stone pelting on Hanuman's birth anniversary in Delhi's Jahangir Puri is a terrorist act The settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators is now daring to attack the citizens of India. Now it has become necessary to remove illegal infiltrators from the country by checking the papers of each of them," Mishra tweeted in Hindi.