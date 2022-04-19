Jahangirpuri: Latest Visuals Expose Intensity Of Clash; Rioters Brandish Swords | Watch

Days after clashes erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed unseen visuals that clearly depict the intensity of the violence. In one clip, rioters can be seen brandishing sticks and swords among the panicked crowd of hundreds that gathered for a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

There is fire also seen in the vicinity in a separate clip, while there were reports of multiple shops and vehicles being burnt to ashes and engulfing the area in sheer chaos. In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured.

Post the incident, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

NSA imposed on 5 accused

Amit Shah on Monday spoke to the Delhi administration and gave directives that very "strict action" be taken against those involved in the April 16 clashes, and set an example so that an incident like this does not occur again in Delhi or anywhere else in the country. On Tuesday, Acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directives, National Security Act (NSA) was imposed on five accused. The NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh urf Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahdeed.

The National Security Act is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.