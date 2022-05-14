Jahangirpuri Riot: Delhi's Rohini Court Quashes Bail Plea Of Arms Provider; Probe Ongoing

In a significant development in the Jahangirpuri violence case, the Rohini court of Delhi refused to grant bail to the key conspirator Gulam Rasul alias Gulli, who allegedly supplied arms and ammunition to the perpetrators. The accused has filed a bail plea, however, the Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh has rejected the plea and stated that the eyewitnesses are proof that the violence was caused by the said accused. The court further added that countrymade pistols were recovered from the accused person.

The material investigation in the case is still ongoing, according to the court, and other miscreants who were involved in the violence incident are yet be arrested. The prosecution is concerned because of the fact that the rioters are well-known criminals in the region, and hence public witnesses would not come forward.

The court further noted, "the apprehension of threatening/influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out at this stage if the accused/applicant is enlarged on bail at this stage. There is also communal tension in the area at this stage. The chargesheet is yet to be filed. The allegations are serious against the accused/applicant. Accordingly, the application was dismissed and disposed of."

Bail plea of accused in Jahangirpuri violence case

Accused Gulam Rasul alias Gulli, through his lawyer, claimed that the investigation into the accused/applicant in the case had already been completed and that he was no longer needed for the probe. The accused/applicant had no role in the claimed event and did not inflict any hurt on anyone, according to the bail application. He is not seen on any CCTV footage at the scene, the bail application stated and further mentioned that he has no prior engagement and no criminal history,

While opposing the bail plea, the Additional Public Prosecutor for Delhi Police stated that the current applicant Gulam Rasul was arrested on April 19, 2022, for using a countrymade weapon during a riot, including that the pistol was recovered at his request. The applicant's attendance and active participation in the rioting incident were witnessed by eyewitnesses, and he was an active member of the unlawful assembly that resulted in the riot. The swords and weapons used in the riot incident, as well as numerous CCTV footages are yet to be retrieved, according to the Additional Public Prosecutor, and the investigation into the matter is still ongoing, with no chargesheet filed yet.

Jahangirpuri violence

During Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood on April 16, conflicts erupted, injuring numerous people including police officers. Stone-pelting was reported, as well as the torching of several vehicles, in what appeared to be a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival, according to residents. The accused persons were charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 27 of the Arms Act, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for "severe action." There have been 28 arrests thus far.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, ANI