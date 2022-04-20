Jahangirpuri Riots: Delhi Police Reaches West Bengal To Probe Accused Zakir's Links

A Delhi Police team has reached West Bengal's East Midnapore to probe the Jahangirpuri riots case. The 3-member team has reached the state to look into the links of riot-accused Zakir, as per sources. While speaking to news agency ANI, ASI Suresh Kumar of the Crime Branch stated the probe is being carried out in cooperation with the Mahishadal Police station.

"We're working in cooperation, the investigation is being done properly. After the probe, our senior officers will tell everything," ASI Suresh Kumar, Delhi Police Crime Branch said after arriving in East Midnapore.

West Bengal | A 3-member Police team arrives in East Midnapore to investigate the Jahangirpuri violence case



Delhi police probe in Jahangirpuri riots, preliminary report submitted

Earlier, sources had revealed that the Delhi Police submitted its preliminary probe report in the Jahangirpuri violence to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The report not only contained information about the entire incident but also listed the steps taken by the Delhi Police. As per sources, the police also delved into the precautionary steps it took in wake of the Shobha Yatra. Sources also indicated that criminal conspiracy charges have been invoked in the FIR so that the case can be investigated in a big way.

Republic TV had previously reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi administration on the Jahangirpuri violence. During the interaction, he reportedly demanded 'strict action' to be taken against the culprits so that an incident like this does not occur again in Delhi.

A day later, the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against 5 rioters involved in the violence against the Shobha Yatra processions on Hanuman Jayanti in Northwest Delhi. The accused who have been slapped with NSA include-- Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh aka Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahmed. The National Security Act empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security. At least 25 people have been arrested in connection with the April 16 violence.

Meanwhile, a political storm erupted today after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.