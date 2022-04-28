In Jahangirpuri Riots, Delhi Police Arrests Main Accused Fareed From West Bengal

In a major development pertaining to the recent Jahangirpuri violence, the Delhi Police has arrested the main accused on Thursday, from West Bengal. According to sources, the Delhi Police Special Cell has nabbed Fareed alias Nitu. In addition, it is also being stated that Fareed was the main accused who was responsible for provoking the crowd during the Jahangirpuri violence.

"He was very actively involved in the communal riots and played a major role. Our several teams who have been deployed in West Bengal arrested him on Thursday from his aunt's house in Tamluk village. He is being brought to New Delhi via flight today," PTI reported quoting one of the sources

The accused who has now been nabbed had fled from the spot after the riots. Following that, he had been changing his locations and moving across West Bengal, sources added. Moreover, he already has six cases registered against him, including that of robbery, snatching, burglary and under the Arms Act, since 2010. Fareed is also allegedly a known history-sheeter in the Jahangirpuri area, sources further stated

Jahangirpuri violence: Two accused arrested

Earlier on Thursday, the Crime Branch had arrested two more individuals who had brandished swords during the violence. The arrested individuals are cousins and were identified as Jafar and Babuddin. The Delhi Police also added that the duo is accused of stone-pelting on the streets of the national capital on April 16. According to the police, both brothers had played a key role in orchestrating violence during the religious processions.

"Two more accused identified as Jafar and Babuddin were arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence," the Delhi Police said in a statement

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

On Sunday, the Rohini Court of Delhi had granted eight-day custody to the five accused of the Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar, Salim alias Chikna, Ahir, Dilshad, and Sonu alias Imam and sent them to police remand till May 1. In addition, the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against four other accused persons - Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul alias Gulli and Sheikh Hamid. They were later sent to the judicial custody. These four persons will be produced before the court on 30 April 2022, through video conferencing.