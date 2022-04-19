'Jahangirpuri, Shaheen Bagh Rioters Same': BJP's Jai Bhagwan Goyal Says Clash Pre-planned

On Tuesday, BJP & VHP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal visited the Jahangirpuri violence site and alleged that the riots were pre-planned and are now being probed by the Delhi police & Home Ministry. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the BJP leader alleged that these rioters are the same people who were the part of CAA & NRC protest that happened in Shaheen Bagh in the year 2020. The intention behind this riot was to disrupt the atmosphere of Delhi.

The BJP leader blamed the Bangladeshi Rohingyas who he claimed have illegally captured the area and added that it's high time now that CM Yogi's Bulldozer policy should be adopted in Delhi.

'Same Rioters part of Shaheen Bagh Protest': Jai Bhagwan Goyal

"Our police are investigating the case, even the Home Ministry is involved and taking cognizance of the probe. This was a pre-planned riot where the rioters attacked the police sub-inspector. Shobha yatra is a peaceful procession that happens every year during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, and that too in every corner of the National Capital. I participated in almost 10 Shobha Yatras but the clashes only happened in Jahangirpuri because of Bangladeshi Rohingyas. They have forcibly captured government properties and have created illegal constructions like Madarsas, Masjid, and Parking in the area", he said.

The BJP leader further added, "these are those same people who protested against CAA and NRC who used to go to Shaheen Bagh and Yamuna paar and carried out morchas here as well against CAA & NRC. These are jihadis. This was an intentional and well-planned conspiracy to ruin the atmosphere in Delhi. Now the time has come, in order to give a strong response, Yogi baba's bulldozer initiative should be taken up in Delhi as well".

Jahangirpuri violence

A clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 16, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched.

An FIR has been registered under

Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol.

On Sunday night, police kept vigil in several sensitive areas. While Senior police officer Sanjay Sen refuted rumours about tension in parts of North-east Delhi, which saw riots in 2020. Police said there is peace and further appealed to people not to believe rumours doing the rounds on social media concerning the rally clash.

(Image Credits: REPUBLIC WORLD/PTI)