Jahangirpuri Violence: 21 Accused Arrested; Police Following Professional Way Of Probe

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) on Jahangirpuri violence said that peace has been maintained and investigation is still in progress. He said that a professional way of probing is being followed. So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case.

"We have maintained the peace and the investigation is still in progress. We are following a professional way to do the investigation. We are analysing all the videos whichever is coming to us.

Delhi Police is having all the resources and arrangements to maintain peace," Pathak said.

He said that social media cell is also keeping an eye on the rumours being spread on social networking. "We are keeping a control on it," he said.

"An adequate number of police officials are present at the location. Delhi Police is on the top level of alertness. Our priority is to curtail rumours," the special commissioner said.

21 arrested after clashes

So far, 21 accused have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani informed. "One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He is found to be previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case under Jahangirpuri PS. So far, 21 accused have been arrested and 2 juveniles have been apprehended," she said.

Accused Salim alias Chikna is found to be previously involved in a robbery and attempt to murder the case of PS (Police Station) Jahangirpuri, police said.

Meanwhile, the situation is under control in the violence-hit region and the process of identification is being carried out based on CCTV and other video footage. Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify assailants.

Clashes erupted between two communities on Saturday when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through Jahangirpuri. Eight cops and a civilian were injured in the violence.