Advocate Rajesh Kaushik, who represented the Hindu community in the Rohini Court, informed on Tuesday that the Crime Branch had sought seven-day police custody of the alleged shooter Sonu Chikna alias Imam alias Yunus, however, the court sent him to four-day custody.

"Crime Branch asked for seven days police remand but Court gave us four days of Police custody. We asked for seven days of Police custody as we have got multiple videos from different sources and we wanted to identify other miscreants who were involved in the violence," he said.

He added, "The video of the accused firing is hugely viral. The accused has accepted the crime during the investigation as police informed."

On reports of another accused Hamid being Bangladeshi, the advocate said, "It can't be confirmed but it has been said that these people are from Bangladesh and have been staying here illegally."

Jahangirpuri Violence: Shooter Sonu Alias Imam Sent To 4 Day Police Custody

Sonu Chikna, who is a prime suspect in the Jahangirpuri violence and was seen pointing a gun on the day of the clashes, has been sent to 4-day police custody. A resident of C-block in Jahangirpuri, Sonu was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. He was seeking opening fire during the clash in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured.

A pistol was recovered from him. The alleged shooter had disclosed that he had fired near Kushal Chowk during the incident on Hanuman Jayanti. Republic Media Network has confronted Sonu on two occasions. However, he remained silent over the queries.

Situation returning to normalcy in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, say cops

The situation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel, police said on Tuesday. Some of the shops in the streets have opened and the movement of people is becoming normal. More than 500 police personnel and six companies of additional forces have been deployed in the area round the clock.

Clashes erupted between two communities during Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight policemen and a local resident were injured. According to police, incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported and some vehicles were also torched.