Jahangirpuri Violence Case: Key Accused Arrested, Was Member Of Aman Committee

Another 'key accused' in the Shobha Yatra violence has been arrested from New Delhi. The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested Tabrez Khan, said to be one of the three conspirators of the Jahangirpuri riots. His arrest comes as a big twist in the case. It is important to mention that Tabrez Khan was not only a member of the Aman Committee but had written a letter to the police authority asking for permission to carry a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the region on April 23, 2022.

"We request you to let us carry a Tiranga rally in the B, C, and G block for Hindu-Muslim Unity to end the atmosphere of fear, and to spread brotherhood," the letter undersigned by Khan read.

Visuals had shown him addressing a press meeting alongside the police officers, as well as participating in the 'Tiranga Rally' alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West, Usha Rangnani.

While he was talking about peace with the police in the Aman Committee, on one hand, Tabrez Khan was found as the 'key accused' in plotting the Shobha Yatra violence on Hanuman Jayanti. After his arrest, the police asserted that the investigation into the riots is 'independent from law and order' and his role would be examined irrespective of whether he served in the Aman Committee in the aftermath of the violence. Tabrez Khan is expected to be produced before the court soon.

Jahangirpuri Violence

On April 16, clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what locals said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons, and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 accused have been arrested.