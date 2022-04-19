Jahangirpuri Violence: Crime Branch Nabs 1 More Person Identified As Dilshad; NSA Imposed

In a key development in the Jahangirpuri violence case, one more person identified as Dilshad, on Tuesday, was arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch. Dilshad was allegedly involved in stone-pelting during the Shobha Yatra in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. According to Republic TV's sources, acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's orders, the National Security Act (NSA) has been imposed on the accused Dilshad. NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.

Similar directives have been taken on other four accused persons involved in the clashes that broke out during the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. The NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh aka Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahmed a day after Union Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi administration and gave orders to take "strict action" against perpetrators involved in the April 16 clashes. The move comes in order to set an example that no such incidents should occur again in Delhi or in other states in India.

Jahangirpuri violence

In the first case of communal clashes in the national capital since the February 2020 riots, eight policemen and one civilian sustained injuries after stone-pelting and clashes during the Shobha Yatra on Saturday. An initial probe revealed that the procession was peaceful until it reached Jama Masjid wherein a person named Ansar, along with his four accomplices, got into a heated argument with the members of the procession and obstructed its movement. Following the violence incident, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol.

An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana further warned of strict action against rioters and said that the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in the area. This came after Union Minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police diplomats and ordered them to take required action to nab the miscreants. The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch, which has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles.

Image: PTI