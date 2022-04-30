Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of 4 Accused

Delhi's Rohini Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 4 accused persons in the Jahangirpuri violence case. The judicial remand of accused persons - Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul alias Gulli and Sheikh Hamid were extended after they were produced before the court today after the expiration of their custody. The 4 accused persons were produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh. The court has also allowed an application filed by accused Salim's lawyer seeking legal mulaqat for 30 minutes today.

The development comes after the Rohini court on Friday granted the Delhi Police two-day remand of main accused Farid alias Nitu to carry out necessary interrogation in connection to the case. Farid was picked up from his aunt's house at Tamluk's Dholhora village in West Bengal on Thursday. Sources in the Special Cell of Delhi police have informed that at the time of the stone-pelting near Kushal Chowk, the accused Farid had provoked the crowd to attack the procession and played a 'major role' in the riots. A few days after the incident, he left Jahangirpuri and fled to Kolkata, and hid his family members in different places. A total of six cases have been registered against him.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons, and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 accused have been arrested in connection to the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.