Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana Interrogates Accused Ansar On Delhi Clashes

As the probe into the Jahangirpuri violence intensifies, Republic TV learnt that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana himself interrogated the key conspirators in the incident on Friday. The Delhi Police earlier in the day had sought from the Rohini Court remand of Ansar, and other accused in the violence, namely Salim, Aksar, Mohammad Ali, Ahir, Ghulam Rasul and Dilshad, for another 4-days.

"Accused persons mentioned above have to be interrogated at length with respect to the whole incident & and the conspiracy and all are to be confronted with the other co-accused," the police stated in the Remand Copy, listing the grounds on which they should be granted the remand for four days. Among the grounds listed were:

To unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy

To confront all the co-accused persons with each other

For linking the chain of incident

To ascertain the role of each and every accused properly

To ascertain the source of illegal weapons, which were used in the alleged offence

For tracing the other accused persons involved in the case

For sustained interrogation with all the accused persons

The police also mentioned, "During the examination of witnesses and investigation conducted so far, prima facie it has been revealed that all these accused persons are the conspirators and might be the perpetrators of the entire incident."

Jahangirpuri violence

Violent clashes broke out on April 16 between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence in the area. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place.

An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.