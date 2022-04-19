Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Arrests Sonu Chikna's Arms Supplier Ghulam Rasul

In a major development in the Jahangirpuri violence case, one more person named Ghulam Rasul on Tuesday was arrested by the Delhi police. Rasul allegedly supplied arms to Sonu Chikna, whose alleged video of firing during the Shobha Yatra procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri was first exposed by Republic TV.

It is important to note that Sonu Chikna alias Imam alias Yunus, who is a prime suspect in the Jahangirpur violence on Hanuman Jayanti and was seen pointing a gun on the day of the clashes, has been sent to four-day police custody. Advocate Rajesh Kaushik, who represented the Hindu community in the Rohini Court, informed that the Crime Branch had sought seven-day police custody of Sonu Chikna, however, the court sent him to four-day custody. The advocate also informed that Sonu has accepted the crime during the investigation.

Sonu Chikna, who is a prime suspect in the Jahangirpuri violence and was seen pointing a gun on the day of the clashes, has been sent to 4-day police custody. A resident of C-block in Jahangirpuri, Sonu was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. He was seeking opening fire during the clash in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured.A pistol was recovered from him. The alleged shooter had disclosed that he had fired near Kushal Chowk during the incident on Hanuman Jayanti. Republic Media Network has confronted Sonu on two occasions. However, he remained silent over the queries.

On April 16, eight police personnel and one civilian were injured after stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the National Capital's Jahangirpuri area. An initial probe had revealed that the procession was peaceful until, it crossed the Jama Masjid wherein a person named Ansar, along with his four accomplices, got into an argument with the members of Shobha Yatra and obstructed its movement. Soon after the incident, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol.

An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officials and directed them to take required action in the wake of the violence. The Crime Branch has taken up the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also warned of strict action against rioters and said that the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in the area.