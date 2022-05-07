Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Makes 3 Arrests, Includes 3 Minors; Tally Rises To 36

In a key development in the Jahangirpuri communal violence case, the Delhi police have arrested three more accused in the communal violence that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area last month. So far, a total of 36 accused have been detained by the Delhi police which includes three minors.

The latest accused who have been detained are namely Zaheer Khan alias Jalil, Anabul alias Sheikh & Tabrez

As per the PTI report, both the accused Zaheer Khan and Anabul were absconding since the day of the clashes. Sources suggest that both the accused were identified through CCTV footage received from the police station and based on the statements of witnesses who alleged that both the accused were active participants in the violence.

"The two accused had switched off their mobile phones and changed their locations multiple times. They were traced to Jahangirpuri when they returned to their homes," a senior police officer said.

The senior police officer further said, “Jalil was seen in CCTV footage brandishing a pistol, and whether he opened fire will be probed. However, Anabul was an active participant in the communal violence of Jahangirpuri.”

Police said that new arrests were made on the basis of technical evidence and statements were given by the witnesses. The other accused Tabrez was also said to be actively involved in the communal clash of Jahangirpuri.

Days after the communal violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case. The police have invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five of the main accused in the Jahangirpuri communal violence.

Jahangirpuri Communal Violence

On April 16, clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons, and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Image: PTI, Republic World