In a key development in the Delhi violence case, a Muslim organisation namely Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind has assured legal aid to the persons who have been arrested by the Delhi Police. The president of the organisation Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani blamed the law and order machinery for the violence that took place in Jahangirpuri, and stated that he expected that there would be a fair probe in this case by the investigating agencies.

In a letter, the Islamic organisation stated that the violence on the day of Hanuman Jayanti started in the morning and it was the failure of the police to curb the growing violence. Advocate Niaz Ahmad Farooqi of the Islamic organisation promised that he will fight the case for those accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case. A five-member delegation of lawyers of the organisation visited the riot-affected area and met the families of those who have been arrested in connection with the case, including the wife of Ansar Ahmed, an accused in the case.

"All these activities had started in Jahangirpuri on the morning of the incident, yet the negligence of the police administration and its failure to clamp down on the miscreants in the religious procession is reprehensible," the press release of the organisation said.

Jahangirpuri Violence: 5 accused charged under National Security Act

On the orders of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the five accused persons namely Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh aka Sonu Chikna, Dilshad, and Ahmed have been charged under the National Security Act (NSA). It is pertinent to mention that the National Security Act is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.

This is the first violence case reported in the National Capital since the infamous 2020 Anti-CAA riots. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, April 16, whilst people were celebrating the festival and conducted a peaceful march in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, violence broke out and stones were being pelted at the procession as it passed by the area. Eight police personnel along with one civilian were injured due to the stone-pelting. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

