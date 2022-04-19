Jahangirpuri Violence: Shooter Sonu Alias Imam Sent To 4 Day Police Custody

Sonu Chikna alias Imam alias Yunus, who is a prime suspect in the Jahangirpur violence on Hanuman Jayanti and was seen pointing a gun on the day of the clashes, has been sent to 4-day police custody.

Sonu, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. The 28-year-old man was seen opening fire during the clash in which eight policemen and a civilian were injured.

Police had recovered a pistol from his possession and a case under section 25 of the Arms Act was registered. The alleged shooter has disclosed that he had fired his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident.

Republic Media Network has confronted Sonu Chikna on two occasions. However, the alleged shooter remained silent over the queries. On Monday, a police team went to Sonu's residence in Jahangirpuri but his family and neighbours pelted stones at the team. Calling it a "minor, one-off incident", Delhi police had detained one person.

Heavy police deployment to continue in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Officials

The heavy deployment of security personnel in Jahangirpuri will continue will the time normalcy returns., officials said on Tuesday. The road in front of the mosque where Shobha yatra was allegedly attacked has been closed and the entire area has been cordoned off with barricades by police. Cops have also pitched tents near the barricades.

More than 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock. A total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed. Police are also using drones in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance.

A peace march was organised on Monday by police along with members of the Aman Committee in Jahangirpuri. The committee appealed to the residents to maintain peace and harmony, not to spread and trust rumours and to report mischievous activities, police said.