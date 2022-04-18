Jahangirpuri Violence: Shooter's Family Confronts Cops; Republic Reports On-ground

A ruckus erupted on Monday after Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri witnessed fresh stone-pelting, allegedly by family members of absconding shooter Sonu Sheikh. After the Delhi Police took the gun-wielding man's sister-in-law into custody for questioning, people in the area began pelting bricks at the police team, provoking further unrest.

Republic TV spoke to the family members of the shooter as they confronted the cops over the woman's detention. "You nab whoever you want to, but they have picked up his sister-in-law. What is the need for that? Pick his family members, how can they go to his sister-in-law's house?" one of the women present at the site told Republic TV.

Shooter absconding, fresh-stone pelting caught on camera

Getting on-ground reports, Republic TV's cameras captured visuals of bricks hurled from the rooftops. After the incident was witnessed, RAF and CRF personnel rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Several women constables were also seen at the spot attempting to pacify the agitating mob.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana confirmed that there was stone-pelting on the cops, who had gone to investigate the Jahangirpuri violence on Monday. A police officer has been injured in the fresh stone-pelting.

The Delhi CP said, "Yes, Police had gone to investigate, and just then, a few stones were pelted. However, the team is undeterred by this. It is our work to investigate, collect evidence, and bring out the truth. If there is any obstruction in that, then we will initiate action. "

Eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. On Sunday, Republic TV accessed a video of the clashes that transpired during the Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti. Emerging amongst a mob of several, a man in a blue kurta can be seen brandishing a gun and opening fire. The Delhi Police have identified the suspect wielding the gun and raids are being conducted across the city to nab him.

Meanwhile, the Rohini court sent the two prime accused, Ansar and Aslam to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case on Monday. The remaining 12 have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Fourteen teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are investigating the case from all angles.