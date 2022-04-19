Jahangirpuri Violence: Unseen Tape Exposes Truth; Rioters Attack Rally With Guns & Swords

Three days after the national capital witnessed communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Republic Media Network has accessed unseen footage of the riots, laying bare the truth behind the clash in Jahangirpuri.

The 3-minute video from April 16 uncovers the level of mayhem on the streets of Delhi as an armed mob charged at a religious procession from across the road, and chased down the cavalcade by raining stones at them.

The rampage, covered from multiple angles, also exposes how rioters fired gunshots, brandished sticks and swords, went on a vandalism spree and engulfed the city in chaos.

In the video captured from a rooftop by a local, a man can be heard saying, "goli chal rahi hai." (Gunshots are being fired).

The visuals show a large mob of nearly 200 men chanting slogans and heading towards the Shobha Yatra rally from an adjacent street in the Jahangirpuri area. Screams are heard as the mob charge and their chanting grows louder.

Children were spotted on the streets where the mob carrying swords and sticks advanced toward the rally. A group of rioters is seen vandalising a two-wheeler and dumping it in the vehicle. A man is heard saying, "They are firing so many shots".

23 arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case

At least 9 people including eight cops sustained injuries in the incident. Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said that 23 accused have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case and eight of them have previous criminal records.

The Delhi CP in a press conference had explained the sequence of events of the Shobha Yatra clash, saying, "At about 6.15 pm, there was a clash between the people in the second half of the procession and the people who were standing in the locality. This was followed by stone-pelting and other incidents. Police were deployed with the procession. The Sub-Inspector and his team tried to separate the two sides and tried to control the situation. During this period, they sustained injuries."