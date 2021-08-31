Jail Inmates In Mathura Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, Watch Video

Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country with great fanfare. The festival, however, was being celebrated with much pomp and show inside a prison, which was an unexpected sight. In Mathura, inmates were spotted celebrating Janmashtami. They were seen singing, dancing, and playing musical instruments to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Watch the unusual celebration here:

#WATCH | Jail inmates in Mathura celebrate #Janmashtami as they sing, dance & play musical instruments



(Video source: DG Prison) pic.twitter.com/AkFeS93uzY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 30, 2021

Every year during Janmashtami, temples around the country are beautifully decorated. The brilliant lights on certain prominent temple sites are still the major attraction this year.

#WATCH | Devotees offer prayers at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura on #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/YQd8WZBg0g — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 30, 2021

Krishna Janmashtami 2021

According to Hindu legend, Krishna, the human avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day to defeat Mathura's evil ruler, Kansa, the brother of Krishna's virtuous mother, Devaki. The most lavish and colourful celebrations occur in Mathura and Vrindavan's temples, where Lord Krishna is said to have been born and spent his childhood. Hindus observe a fast and pray to Lord Krishna to honour this auspicious event. Flowers, diyas, and lights adorn people's homes. People can be spotted visiting temples dedicated to Krishna or Vishnu. The Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita are recited at temples on this day. People also paint or keep little footprints outside their doorways and kitchens. This is done as a metaphor for Krishna's entrance into their homes. Mumbai, Latur, Nagpur, and Pune are among the cities where the festival is most widely observed.

Janmashtami rituals and traditions

Raslila is also performed by devotees to honour Krishna's love for Radha and to reenact scenes from his life. Rasa Lila is also known as Krishna Lila. It is a dance and drama convention that is held in many places. Rasa Lila is a popular custom in the Mathura region. It is also popular in northeastern Indian regions like Manipur and Assam and parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The productions begin a few days before Janmashtami and are performed by several amateur performers who are cheered on by their local communities. According to the legend, Lord Krishna was born at midnight. Hence, an infant Krishna idol is bathed and put in a cradle at midnight at temples.



Image Credit: ANI