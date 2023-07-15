Jailed Gangster Amit Dagar's Wife Twinkle Dagar Arrested In Extortion Case

The Gurugram Police on Saturday arrested Twinkle Dagar, the wife of dreaded gangster Amit Dagar. In the world of organised crime and criminal gang networks in Gurugram and South Haryana, Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chadhury posed a challenge to law enforcement officials for a long time. While they have been arrested, their criminal activities still continue to be undertaken by their henchmen.



In the name of her husband Amit Dagar and using the names of Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi, Twinkle was running an extortion racket. As per law enforcement officials Twinkle had devised a unique way of trying to extort money.



Rather than threatening top businessmen and industrialists, Twinkle had begun to threaten vegetable vendors at Khandsa market (the largest wholesale vegetable wholesale market in the city). She was extorting Rs 4000 each from a large number of vegetable traders. Using her influence, she had also begun to fix prices of vegetables to be sold against the wishes of the vegetable vendors. In addition to this, Twinkle also made sure that it was her preferred vendors that will be allowed to sell polythene while other traders and vendors were threatened or intimidated for the same. Another gangster Sandeep was helping her. Sandeep, who was under the radar of the National Investigation Agency, was recently arrested by Gurugram Police.



"Twinkle used to run the criminal empire of Amit Dagar, her husband. She began extorting money in the name of her husband in Khandsa Mandi. She had grown influence and was trying to expand it further. She got in touch with several gangsters like Sandeep who taught her tricks of the trade and helped her grow while her husband was in jail. We have taken her into police remand and will be interrogating her further," said Varun Kumar Dahiya Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gurugram.

