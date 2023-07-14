Jailer Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Mukhtar Ansari In Banda Jail

In a shocking development, Jailer Virendra Verma has been suspended from his post in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur following allegations of aiding incarcerated gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The suspension came after the submission of a report by DIG Jail Prayagraj to the government, which detailed Verma's alleged involvement in facilitating Ansari's illicit activities while in Banda jail.

Jailer Virendra Verma accused of assisting Mukhtar Ansari

According to the report, Jailer Virendra Verma was accused of assisting Mukhtar Ansari in meeting people and providing him with various items within the prison premises, reportedly at the behest of Ansari's family and relatives. These allegations have raised serious concerns about the functioning of the prison system and the potential for corruption within its ranks.

Meanwhile, during an online hearing in the MP MLA court on July 3rd, Mukhtar Ansari was accused of threatening an eyewitness in connection with the 32-year-old Awdhesh Rai murder case, for which he is currently imprisoned. In a concerning turn of events, Ansari allegedly instructed his lawyer to obtain the photograph of the witness, prompting the unnamed witness to file a complaint against Ansari. For security reasons, the identity of the witness has been kept confidential.

The recent suspension of Jailer Virendra Verma highlights the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the alleged nexus between prison officials and high-profile inmates. The role of the prison administration in maintaining law and order within correctional facilities is paramount, and any lapses in this regard can have severe consequences for the justice system.