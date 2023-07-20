Jain Community Protests Across Rajasthan Over Karnataka Monk's Murder

Rajasthan’s Jain community is seething with anger following the brutal murder of Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj in Karnataka. Expressing their resentment and seeking justice for the deceased monk, members of the Jain community across different districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday (July 19) observed a day of protest and kept their establishments closed. A memorandum was also submitted to the President, Prime Minister, Governor, and Chief Minister condemning the heinous crime.

In Jaipur, the Jain community kept their establishments closed and organised a meeting at Jain Nasiya ji, where the participants vociferously protested against the atrocities committed against the saints of their community and the rise in theft incidents within Jain temples.

Similar scenes unfolded in Ajmer, where the Jain society, alongside other communities, expressed their solidarity with the grieving members in Karnataka. The Jain community in the Tijara Atishya area of Rajasthan also joined the protest, marking their condemnation of the brutal murder. Markets were shuttered, and a protest rally was taken out, culminating in submitting a memorandum to the authorities.

Several other districts in Rajasthan also witnessed demonstrations and memorandums being handed over to demand justice for Acharya Kam Kumar Nandi. The resounding call for action against the perpetrators echoed through cities like Jodhpur, Udaipur, Alwar, Banswara, Dungarpur, and Pali.

Jain monk murder in Karnataka

Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nandi Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk went missing on July 6. His dismembered body was found two days later by the police in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk.

One of his followers allegedly told the police that the monk was murdered over a financial dispute. The police arrested two accused, Narayan Mali and Hassan Dalayath, on July 8

The opposition BJP in Karnataka had staged protests both inside and outside the Assembly demanding a CBI probe into the murder and had also petitioned the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in this regard.

On Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah announced a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into the matter. "As the case is sensitive and following public requests, the investigation into this case will be transferred to CID," Siddaramaiah said in the assembly.