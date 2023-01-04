Jain Community Stages Another Big Protest In Mumbai, Threatens To Go On Hunger Strike

Opposing the Jharkhand government's decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji, one of the foremost Jain pilgrimage centers in the country into an ecotourism spot, the Jain community in Mumbai, Maharashtra led a big rally on Wednesday. The people who planned the rally said that over 1 lakh members will be joining the agitation showing their angst towards the Jharkhand government's decision.

One of the organisers said that the rally would culminate at the Azad Maidan, where the leaders will be addressing the audience.

“The government’s decision hurt our sentiments. We don’t want tourism revolving around a sacred place,” said one of the protesters to ANI.

'Will begin hunger strike if demands not met', say Jain protestors

The protestors also said that they will begin hunger strike in Maharashtra if the demands of the Jain community are not met.

Shri Sammed Shikharji is one of the holiest pilgrimages of the community as 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras among other monks attained Moksha there.

Jain saint Muni Sugeya Sagar dies of hunger strike

Meanwhile, Jain saint Muni Sugeya Sagar, who went on an indefinite hunger strike showing his disapproval towards the state government's decision, died on Tuesday in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and attacked the Centre over the issue. He tweeted, "India is a heaven for minorities-BJP: Jain places of worship were targeted, Continuous attacks on Christians since Christmas, Buddhists, and Shia on the road for full statehood in Ladakh, Sikh youth attacked in UP, -Thousands of Muslims were made homeless in Assam and now they are going to be homeless in Haldwani.”

