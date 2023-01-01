Jain Community Stages Protest Against Jharkhand Govt's Decision On Sammed Shikharji

A large number of members from the Jain community are holding protests in various states. A rally was conducted in the national capital which headed towards Rashtrapati Bhavan after Jharkhand's decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji, one of the foremost Jain pilgrimage centres in the country, into an ecotourism spot and also against the desecration of the holy site in Palitana, Gujarat.

Maharashtra | Members of Jain community protest in Mumbai against the decision of Jharkhand govt to declare 'Shri Sammed Shikharji' a tourist place and vandalisation of their temple in Palitana, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/FPYIKKTv0E — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

In midst of the protest, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that protestors demanded strict action against the Gujarat government.

He said, "We are protesting against the vandalisation of the temple in Palitana and Jharkhand government's decision. The Gujarat government has taken action but we want strict action against them (who vandalised the temple). Today more than 5 lakh people are on the streets."

We are protesting against the vandalisation of the temple in Palitana & Jharkhand govt's decision. The Gujarat govt has taken action but we want strict action against them (who vandalised the temple). Today more than 5 lakh people are on the streets: Maharashtra Min MP Lodha pic.twitter.com/ViH8kKLjJb — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Supporting the Jain community and its protest, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We support this Jain community protest and the Jharkhand government must rescind the decision and CMO Gujarat must take strong action."

We support this Jain community protest and the Jharkhand government must rescind the decision & @CMOGuj must take strong action. https://t.co/Ngcdh88kFS — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2023

One of the protestors from the Jain community said, "Today, the whole Jain community has united. Our demand to Centre is just the protection of our 'Tirth'." Another protestor said, "I will try to save Giriraj till my last breath and will attend all such rallies. We will anything and everything for Giriraj."

Speaking to Republic, Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal said, "VHP demands that the pilgrimage should remain as it is and turning it into some ecotourism spot would be an insult to the faith and trust of the devotees."

About Palitana and Tirthankar

Jains consider Palitana a holy place because the first Tirthankar is believed to have attained Moksha there whereas Sammed Shikharji is one of the holiest pilgrimages of the community as 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras among other monks got Moksha there.