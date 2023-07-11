Jain Monk Murder: Killers Electrocuted & Strangled Him, Later Chopped Body Into Pieces

The accused in the gruesome Jain monk murder case have been sent to seven-day police custody, where they will be interrogated by the police. Both the accused - Narayan Mali and Hassan Dalayath - were produced before the court on Tuesday. Sources said that the police had initially sought a 14-day custody, telling the court that they needed more time to question the accused persons, highlighting various aspects on which they needed to be interrogated. However, the court granted a seven-day remand.

Killers first electrocuted Jain monk, before strangling him: FIR

After the custody, the Belagavi police will proceed with the investigation into the matter. It is being said that the police team will conduct a spot inquest at the ashram of the monk and also at the borewell where the body was dumped.

Sources say that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 201 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR registered in the matter stated that the accused first tried to electrocute the Jain monk. But when they found him alive, they strangled him with a towel. After ensuring that the monk was dead, they carried the dead body on a bike about 35 km away, chopped the body into pieces and disposed them off in an open borewell. Further in order to destroy the evidence, they burnt the blood soaked clothes of the deceased.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses the details of FIR in Jain Monk murder case; FIR mentioned that the killer first tried to electrocute Jain Monk and then strangled him using a towel. Killers travelled 35 km on a bike with his body. #Karnataka #JainMonk #JainMonkMurderCase pic.twitter.com/EQ8TN5VNCm

— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023

Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.