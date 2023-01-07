Jaipur: 24-hour Flight Delay Causes Uproar At Airport; Sends Passengers Into A Frenzy

Neos Airlines’s passengers coming from Milan to Amritsar were in an uproar as the flight was supposed to reach the destination on January 4 but owing to foggy weather conditions it was diverted to Jaipur and many were left stranded for 24 hours.

A flight of Neos Airline comes here every Wednesday from Milan. It was supposed to arrive on Jan 4 (Wednesday) but due to bad weather conditions it was diverted to Jaipur: Director, Amritsar Airport on uproar at the airport after America-bound passengers stranded for 24 hours pic.twitter.com/SBOnMp9PYh — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

The uproar continued for 30 minutes following which the airline authorities assured travellers not to worry as the weather conditions improved.

“Some passengers got upset with it and there was (uproar) for around 30 minutes. They were told that the flight is coming and they should not worry as the weather conditions are also fine. All passengers safely boarded the flight,” said VK Seth, Director, Amritsar Airport, Punjab.

Some passengers got upset with it and there was (uproar) for around 30 minutes. They were told that the flight is coming and they should not worry as the weather conditions are also fine. All passengers safely boarded the flight: VK Seth, Director, Amritsar Airport, Punjab pic.twitter.com/RYj4ZMTX0n — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

According to the Amritsar airport director, passengers were informed about it and were offered hotel accommodation which they denied and continued to stay at the airport. Three-time meals and necessary arrangements were also made for the passengers.

Dozens of flights being delayed due to dense fog

Meanwhile, a total of 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) were delayed due to bad weather and other related issues on Saturday, according to the airport authorities.

Over 12 arriving planes from various destinations were delayed at the Delhi airport as a result of the cold wave conditions and dense fog that are now affecting North India, including the nation's capital.

Image: ANI