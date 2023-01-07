Last Updated:

Jaipur: 24-hour Flight Delay Causes Uproar At Airport; Sends Passengers Into A Frenzy

Neos Airline’s passengers flying from Milan to Amritsar were in an uproar as a flight got delayed due to bad weather conditions.

Isha Bhandari
Jaipur airport

Image: ANI


Neos Airlines’s passengers coming from Milan to Amritsar were in an uproar as the flight was supposed to reach the destination on January 4 but owing to foggy weather conditions it was diverted to Jaipur and many were left stranded for 24 hours. 

The uproar continued for 30 minutes following which the airline authorities assured travellers not to worry as the weather conditions improved. 

“Some passengers got upset with it and there was (uproar) for around 30 minutes. They were told that the flight is coming and they should not worry as the weather conditions are also fine. All passengers safely boarded the flight,” said VK Seth, Director, Amritsar Airport, Punjab. 

According to the Amritsar airport director, passengers were informed about it and were offered hotel accommodation which they denied and continued to stay at the airport. Three-time meals and necessary arrangements were also made for the passengers. 

Dozens of flights being delayed due to dense fog

Meanwhile, a total of 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) were delayed due to bad weather and other related issues on Saturday, according to the airport authorities. 

Over 12 arriving planes from various destinations were delayed at the Delhi airport as a result of the cold wave conditions and dense fog that are now affecting North India, including the nation's capital.

Image: ANI

