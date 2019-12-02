Jaipur: A Group Of Students Develop Smart Trash Collector

A group of students from Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur has developed a smart trash collector which opens its mouth when a person approaches to put the trash. This automatic trash bin works on the motion detector sensor and senses a person approaching close to the bin and opens its mouth to receive the trash. The students have developed the automatic dust bin keeping in mind the Swach Bharat Abhiyan. Usually, people don't like touch bins in public places citing hygiene issues hence the students have developed the automatic trash bin. The students are confident this invention will help in the smart cities project in which is also nominated as one of the cities to be developed under the smart cities project.