WATCH | Jaipur Bomb Blast: Four Convicted By Court In 2008 Case

A special court on Wednesday convicted four accused on charges of conspiracy in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case, while one was acquitted by the court. Mohammad Saif, Salman, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, and Saiffurrehman were convicted by the court while it acquitted one accused named Shahbaz Hussain. The court is yet to pronounce the punishment to the convicted accused.

The 2008 Jaipur bombings were a series of nine synchronized bomb blasts that took place on 13 May 2008 in Jaipur. All the accused held guilty have been booked under 120 B.