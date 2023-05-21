Jaipur: CCTV Emerges As Cash, Gold Found In Yojana Bhawan Basement; 1 Suspended | WATCH

Ved Prakash Yadav, a joint director of the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) at Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur, has been suspended after more than Rs 2.31 crore in cash and one kg of gold was recovered from a locked cupboard in the basement of the government office.

The suspension orders were issued by Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, DoIT. Yadav has been sent to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) remand for three days. Several officers are also on ACB's radar.

According to the sources, Yadav has been allegedly holding different positions in the basement of Yojana Bhavan for almost 20 years. The cupboard was kept close to an office in the basement. After scanning the CCTV footage for 30 days, police identified Yadav. The CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows the accused opening the locker.

Sources privy to the development said that Ved Prakash Yadav used the cupboard or almirah as a locker. He allegedly used to keep the commission money in the locker.

The trolley suitcase kept in the almirah contained Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes, police said, adding that the recovery took place on the day when RBI withdrew Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation.

After the cash was seized, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was briefed about the matter following which Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Director-General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh MN and Jaipur Commissioner Anand Srivastava held a joint press conference at Secretariat late Friday night.

"Files were found from one almirah and the trolley suitcase full of cash and gold from another, following which the employees informed the Ashok Nagar police station," Srivastava said, adding that the cash amounted to Rs 2.31 crore and gold weighed 1 kg.

"The files are being scanned and digitised under the e-filing project. Two locked cupboards were also opened today after their keys were found," he said.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted the Congress government over the issue.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore said in a Tweet, "The recovery of crores of rupees in cash and gold from the Rajasthan secretariat, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sits and runs the government, is proof that the Gehlot government is in the role of a protector of corruption."

(With PTI inputs)