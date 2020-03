Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the tourism industry in Jaipur, Rajasthan is facing the heat of the virus spread as their Elephant ride business has gone down this season. A business owner in Jaipur said that this year there is 45 percent of cancellation for elephant rides so far. He added that three groups booked for March also cancelled. Another businessman said that there is no case of coronavirus reported yet and hopes that the situation comes to normal soon.