Jaipur Doctor Who Died In Himachal Pradesh Landslide Had Participated In KBC In 2013

As netizens continue to mourn the tragic death of a young doctor from Jaipur, Dr Deepa Sharma, an old post has revealed that she was once Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) contestant hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. The post that Sharma shared in 2019 on Instagram has now again gone viral featuring multiple stills of the doctor at the show during KBC’s seventh season back in 2013. Following the appearance several years earlier, Sharma had won Rs 6,40,000. She shared pictures on the quiz chair along with some pictures of herself with senior Bachchan.

While sharing the picture on October 6, 2019, Sharma wrote in the caption, “Memories...6 years ago when I was on #KBC hot seat on 5th October and 6th October 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan ji.”

She lost her life in the recent landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Snaga valley that claimed at least nine lives and leaving several other tourists wounded in the Kinnaur district on July 25. Sharma was an ayurvedic doctor and had tweeted her pictures from the Himachal trip just a few hours before the devastating landslide took her life in the hills. Due to the natural disaster, a bridge at the end of the mountain and vehicles were destroyed as boulders stormed down the hill.

Life is nothing without mother nature. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021

Sharma’s final post on Twitter

Earlier, what ultimately turned out to be Sharma’s final post on Twitter featured her standing beside the check-post that read, ‘Indo Tibetan Border Police Force.’ The 34-year-old doctor had captioned, “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80km ahead we have a border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally.” Shortly after the landslide, Twitter users had discovered that Sharma was among the nine people who died in the incident as the tempo traveller carrying her was hit by the boulders in Sangla valley, as per reports.

Pratiksha Sunil Patil of Maharashtra, Amogh Bapat and Satish Katakbar of Chhattisgarh, Umarav Singh of Delhi, Kumar Ulhar Ved Pathak, Anurag Bihani, Maya Devi, and Richa Bihani of Chhattisgarh, and Kumar Ulhar Ved Pathak, Anurag Bihani, Maya Devi, and Richa Bihani of Chhattisgarh were among the eight others who died due to the landslide.

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

Extremely sad & shocking beyond words to express pain heartbreaking 💔#DeepaSharma

Mahadev bless the soul 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iHtpJpir2Y — Nandini Idnani🇮🇳 (@idnani_nandini) July 25, 2021

IMAGE: Instagram/Twitter