COVID-19: Jaipur Women Prisoners Sew Thousands Of Face Masks

Women prisoners lodged in Jaipur's Mahila jail are among the warriors leading the coronavirus fight from the front. According to reports, Jaipur's women prisoners have made 70,000 high-quality face masks since the disease outbreak began in the country. Their efforts are earning them praises from different departments in the state who are buying the masks from the jail's 'Ashayen' shop, according to Monica Agarwal, SP, Jaipur Mahila jail.

Read: New Face Mask Allows People To Eat Food Without Taking It Off Amid COVID-19

Agarwal while talking to the press further added that they purchased the cloth for making masks from the jail's handloom department and are selling a single piece for Rs 8, which is going to the accounts department. Agarwal said that there is a huge demand for these masks among many government departments, which has helped that jail earn name and fame. She also thanked the women prisoners for contributing to the state's effort to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Read: COVID-19: Reports Of People Collapsing With Face Masks On Raise Concern Over Its Use

Inspiring others

The women prisoners of Jaipur Mahila jail have inspired many others across the country, who are following similar footsteps amid the pandemic, said Agarwal. According to reports, inmates at the Udaipur Mahila Jail have also produced thousands of masks since the lockdown began. Before the coronavirus outbreak, India produced zero PPE kits and now it is making over 4 lakh pieces per day, thanks to these women prisoners who are playing a small but pivotal role in helping the country achieve its growing demand of basic medical equipment.

Read: China: CDC Issues New Guidelines Saying Wearing Face Mask Is Not Compulsory

Read: COVID-19: UK Advises People To Use Face Masks On Public Transport