Jairam Ramesh, a Congress MP, backed Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's statement that the Parliament and state assemblies should meet for at least 100 and 90 days, respectively, and that the Parliament should not only meet but also deliberate on bills in-depth and have detailed debates on issues. "Chairman Rajya Sabha @MVenkaiahNaidu says Parliament must meet for at least 100 days and state assemblies for atleast 90 days in a year. I fully support this. Parliament must not only meet, but deliberate on Bills at length and debate issues in depth. Hope he can make it a reality," said Ramesh in a tweet.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, India's Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, asked for a minimum of 100 Parliamentary sittings per year and an adequate number of State Assembly sittings to allow for extensive talks on a variety of problems on Saturday. He urged political parties to have a consistent stance on the subject rather than speaking in different ways when they were in opposition and when they were in power. His remarks were made to an audience in Parliament's Central Hall yesterday during the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) centenary celebration.

According to news agency ANI, the Rajya Sabha squandered 52.30 % of its scheduled sitting time during the first week of the current Winter Session of Parliament due to "disruptions and forced adjournments" caused by opposition parties' frequent demonstrations. According to ANI, on the last two days of the week that concluded on December 3, the situation appeared to be returning to normal, as productivity in the Upper House stayed above 95%. According to the data, Friday had the highest output rate of 100%. Since the start of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, both Houses have been halted due to opposition party demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha showed signs of returning to normal operation on the last two days of the first week of the winter session, after many days of the ongoing winter session of Parliament were washed away due to "disruptions and forced adjournments" amid Opposition disturbance. The highest productivity of 100% was reported on Friday, and 95% on the prior day last week, indicating that the House is returning to normal operation. Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu met with some opposition leaders and ministers on Friday, urging both parties to continue discussing their positions on the suspension of 12 members of the House, which the Opposition has demanded be lifted.

The House passed two bills during the first week of the current monsoon session: the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Dam Safety Bills. In the House, there were 27 Zero Hours and 15 Special Mentions. Orally, 23 of the 67 Starred Questions were answered. Eight of the listed questions had to be deleted again in order to suspend the members who had asked them. After one year, nine months, and twenty-six days, and 66 sittings, Rajya Sabha resumed Private Members' Business for the full two-and-a-half-hour session on Friday. The last time it happened was on February 7, 2020, during the House's 251st session, during the Budget Session.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

